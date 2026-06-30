Sudha Kongara takes 'Parasakthi' makers to court over unpaid dues

Film release

Stay sought on 'Idhayam Murali' release as well

Kongara has also sought a stay on the release of Idhayam Murali, arguing that it is produced by Dawn Pictures, the same company behind Parasakthi. Her counsel pointed out that despite declaring Parasakthi a success and claiming it earned ₹100 crore, Dawn Pictures has yet to pay her dues. The film is scheduled for release on July 10. The bench has asked for a counter from Dawn Pictures by July 7 regarding the stay.