Sudha Kongara takes 'Parasakthi' makers to court over unpaid dues
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Sudha Kongara filed a petition in the Madras High Court on Tuesday, seeking interim protection under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. The petition is over an unpaid fee of ₹8.39 crore owed to her by Dawn Pictures for the Tamil film Parasakthi, reported Bar and Bench. The court has ordered a stay on the satellite release of Parasakthi till July 8.
Legal proceedings
Kongara was supposed to be paid ₹15 crore
Kongara has argued that a significant portion of her remuneration for Parasakthi remains unpaid, despite the film's release and invoices being raised. Her counsel told the court that under their agreement, she was supposed to be paid a total of ₹15 crore (excluding GST). However, only ₹9.31 crore has been paid so far, leaving an outstanding balance of ₹8.39 crore. The court will next hear the matter on July 8.
Film release
Stay sought on 'Idhayam Murali' release as well
Kongara has also sought a stay on the release of Idhayam Murali, arguing that it is produced by Dawn Pictures, the same company behind Parasakthi. Her counsel pointed out that despite declaring Parasakthi a success and claiming it earned ₹100 crore, Dawn Pictures has yet to pay her dues. The film is scheduled for release on July 10. The bench has asked for a counter from Dawn Pictures by July 7 regarding the stay.
Film success
Everything to know about 'Parasakthi'
The court clarified that Parasakthi's OTT release has already been completed and the relief sought in relation to Parasakthi is limited to its satellite release. The film, directed by Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures, stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela. It was released in January 2026 and reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within 11 days of its release.