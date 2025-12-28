Madras HC orders probe into 'Parasakthi' plagiarism allegations

The Madras High Court has ordered an investigation by the South Indian Film Writers Association (SWAN) into allegations of story theft against the upcoming Tamil film Parasakthi. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan , Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela, is scheduled for release on January 10. Assistant director KV Rajendran has alleged that the storyline is a copy of his original script, Chemmozhi.

Legal action Rajendran's allegations and demands Rajendran has alleged that he had registered his script with SWAN back in 2010. He claims that Chemmozhi revolves around the anti-Hindi imposition movement in Tamil Nadu: a theme that was once praised by the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The suit names Kongara (director and writer), Arjun Nadesan, Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, production house Dawn Pictures Private Ltd (represented by Aakash Baskaran), and SWAN as respondents, reported The Federal.

Allegations Rajendran's claims of unauthorized use and inaction Rajendran further alleged that the defendants had used his story without permission. He claimed to have shared his script with producer Salem Dhanasekaran, who allegedly passed it on to actor Suriya (who was initially supposed to lead the film) and Kongara. Despite filing a complaint with SWAN in January, he said no action was taken. This prompted him to seek an expert committee's comparison of both stories and a stay on Parasakthi's release until the review is done.

Legal proceedings Court's response and next steps in 'Parasakthi' case The case was heard by Justice SM Subramaniam during the vacation session of the Madras High Court. Senior advocate PH Aravindh Pandian represented Parasakthi's production company. After hearing both sides, the judge said an interim stay on Parasakthi's release cannot be granted at this stage. The court has now issued notices to Parasakthi's makers and SWAN, asking them to file their responses by January 2, 2026.