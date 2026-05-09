'She has divine touch': 'Big Girls...' director lauds Aneet Padda

Acclaimed filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, best known for Loev and Ulajh, recently praised actor Aneet Padda 's performance in his show Big Girls Don't Cry. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Aneet is outstanding, and a talent like that comes once in a while." He added, "I am so grateful and glad that we were able to find her and place her in the show."

Actor's journey 'One of the most special moments...' Saria recalled Padda's journey from auditions to becoming a national sensation with Saiyaara. He said, "One of the most special moments is watching her go from the audition process, to rehearsals, costume trials and the heartbreaking vulnerability she brought to the process of the shoot." "But the sizzling journey she has had with Saiyaara, the way she has captured the imagination of the nation, has been absolutely overwhelming and, in some ways, expected."

Talent Saria says the actor has 'divine touch' Saria added, "The talent is undeniably there, but you really do have to have that divine touch to be at the right place at the right time to be able to have the sky-rocket journey that she's had." "And all of us couldn't be prouder of how that's gone." Padda played the role of Roohi Ahuja in the Amazon Prime Video series.

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