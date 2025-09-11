Sukanya returns to cinema with 'Varavu' alongside Joju George

Meet the team behind 'Varavu'

Joining George are Arjun Ashokan, Baburaj, and Vincy Aloshious.

The film's intense action scenes are in good hands with stunt experts Kalai Kingston, Stunt Silva, and Kanalkannan.

Scriptwriter AK Sajan (of Red Chillies fame) is handling the story.

Filming began in September 2024 in Munnar, and with this lineup, Varavu is shaping up to be a must-watch for action fans.