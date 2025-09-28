LOADING...
Sumeet Vyas, Parambrata Chatterjee to star in romantic thriller series
By Isha Sharma
Sep 28, 2025
02:06 pm
What's the story

Bengali filmmaker and politician Raj Chakraborty will soon make his Hindi streaming debut with an untitled romantic thriller. The series will star Parambrata Chatterjee, Sumeet Vyas, Aditi Pohankar, and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles, reported Mid-Day. "The post-production is currently underway in Mumbai, and the streamer is expected to announce the title and release date later this year," a source close to the project stated.

Plot details

Series shot in Kolkata and Darjeeling

The yet-untitled series, which will stream on JioHotstar, has been shot in Kolkata and Darjeeling. "The series revolves around a relationship tested by betrayal and hidden motives, set against the shifting social and political undercurrents of Kolkata and the hills of Darjeeling," the source added. The team has filmed several key sequences in Kolkata's older neighborhoods and colonial-era buildings.

Director's background

Chakraborty's 3rd project with Chatterjee

Chakraborty is known for his work in films like Proloy (2013), Parineeta (2019), Habji Gabji (2022), and Shontaan (2024). This romantic thriller marks his foray into the Hindi web space. The untitled series is also Chakraborty's third project with Chatterjee after Proloy and Habji Gabji.