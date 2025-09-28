Sumeet Vyas, Parambrata Chatterjee to star in romantic thriller series

Plot details

Series shot in Kolkata and Darjeeling

The yet-untitled series, which will stream on JioHotstar, has been shot in Kolkata and Darjeeling. "The series revolves around a relationship tested by betrayal and hidden motives, set against the shifting social and political undercurrents of Kolkata and the hills of Darjeeling," the source added. The team has filmed several key sequences in Kolkata's older neighborhoods and colonial-era buildings.