'King': Leaked photo shows SRK in sharp black suit
Entertainment
A leaked photo from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King has fans talking.
The image shows SRK in a sharp black suit, holding a gun by a ship—hinting at some serious action ahead.
Starring Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan, King keeps raising excitement with every new glimpse.
Suhana, Abhishek, and Deepika's looks have been revealed so far
Earlier set photos featured SRK with his daughter Suhana and Abhishek Bachchan, each rocking distinct looks.
The cast also includes Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Arshad Warsi.
Deepika recently shared a sweet moment holding SRK's hand as filming kicked off, and fans are excited about the collaboration.