'Bigg Boss 19': Gauahar Khan slams Amaal, calls him 'dogla'
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar saw a fiery confrontation between former winner Gauahar Khan and singer and contestant Amaal Mallik. Khan, who is the sister-in-law of contestant Awez Darbar, called out Mallik for his "two-faced" behavior. She also advised Darbar to speak up more in the house. The episode was hosted by Salman Khan and featured special guest Khan.
Khan told Darbar, "If you don't fight your battle, then who will? You remain completely silent when you should be speaking up. If you disappear in the background, you won't stand a chance on this show." She then confronted Mallik for targeting Darbar on the show. "Amaal, the way your character looks very dogla." "And you don't truly belong to anyone," she said.
Mallik has been making personal attacks on Darbar
Mallik has made several controversial remarks about Darbar on the show. He accused him of seeking sympathy and claimed to have information that could ruin Darbar's personal life. "To hell with Bigg Boss. I know about other people's accounts and DMs. If I start talking, relationships and marriages will come to an end," he said in a recent episode. He also alleged that Darbar was cheating on his long-time girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar.