'120 Bahadur' teaser: Farhan Akhtar's film honors 1962 India-China war
Entertainment
The new teaser for 120 Bahadur just dropped, featuring Farhan Akhtar and his squad braving a snowy battlefield.
Released on September 28, 2024, the teaser honors Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary and features the iconic song "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon," paying tribute to the real-life heroes of Rezang La from the 1962 India-China War.
Film dives deep into the legendary stand
Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC, who led 120 soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment in a legendary stand against Chinese forces.
Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and releasing November 21, 2025, this film dives deep into courage and sacrifice—shining a light on an inspiring chapter of India's military history.