'120 Bahadur' teaser: Farhan Akhtar's film honors 1962 India-China war Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

The new teaser for 120 Bahadur just dropped, featuring Farhan Akhtar and his squad braving a snowy battlefield.

Released on September 28, 2024, the teaser honors Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary and features the iconic song "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon," paying tribute to the real-life heroes of Rezang La from the 1962 India-China War.