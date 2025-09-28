Raj Chakraborty's Hindi web series cast revealed

Title, release date in post-production

Filming wrapped up recently in Kolkata and Darjeeling, and now it's in post-production in Mumbai. The official title and release date are expected later this year.

For Chakraborty—who started out in theater, made his mark on Bengali TV shows like Mirakkel and Dance Bangla Dance, and even entered politics as an MLA in 2021—this Hindi web series marks another big step in his creative journey.