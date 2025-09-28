Raj Chakraborty's Hindi web series cast revealed
Raj Chakraborty, known for his work in Bengali cinema, is making his Hindi streaming debut on JioHotstar with an upcoming romantic thriller.
The series—still untitled—features Sumeet Vyas, Aditi Pohankar, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Priyanshu Painyuli.
The story explores betrayal and hidden agendas within a relationship, set against Kolkata's changing socio-political landscape and the hills of Darjeeling.
Title, release date in post-production
Filming wrapped up recently in Kolkata and Darjeeling, and now it's in post-production in Mumbai. The official title and release date are expected later this year.
For Chakraborty—who started out in theater, made his mark on Bengali TV shows like Mirakkel and Dance Bangla Dance, and even entered politics as an MLA in 2021—this Hindi web series marks another big step in his creative journey.