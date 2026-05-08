Sunburn Festival 2026: Dates, venue, theme, lineup
What's the story
The 19th edition of the renowned electronic dance music festival, Sunburn Festival, is all set to take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 18 and 19. With a new two-day format under the theme "Awaken The Core," this year's edition promises a more immersive experience for attendees. The festival will culminate with a grand closing party at NSCI Dome on December 20.
Venue choice
Venue of the festival
The 2026 edition of Sunburn Festival will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, a premier live event venue in Mumbai. This location has been the site of several iconic music events, including performances by global artists like Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, and Keinemusik. The organizers believe this central venue will make the festival more accessible to fans from different parts of Mumbai and beyond.
Festival evolution
Registration details
To register, fans can visit BookMyShow. Presale for Rupay credit card holders begins on May 14, with public sale going live on May 18. Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, emphasized that every decision this year (two-day festival, theme) has been made to enhance the fan experience at the festival.
Festival history
More about the festival
Sunburn Festival started in 2007 as a three-day music festival and has since grown into one of Asia's largest electronic dance music festivals. Over the years, it has hosted numerous global artists like Tiesto, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Afrojack, Above & Beyond, The Chainsmokers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Marshmello, Paul Van Dyk, Skazi, Pete Tong, Dash Berlin, and Nicky Romero. In 2025, it was ranked eighth on DJ Mag's Top 100 Festivals list.