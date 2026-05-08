Sunburn Festival 2026: Dates, venue, theme, lineup

The 19th edition of the renowned electronic dance music festival, Sunburn Festival, is all set to take place at Mumbai 's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 18 and 19. With a new two-day format under the theme "Awaken The Core," this year's edition promises a more immersive experience for attendees. The festival will culminate with a grand closing party at NSCI Dome on December 20.

Venue choice Venue of the festival The 2026 edition of Sunburn Festival will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, a premier live event venue in Mumbai. This location has been the site of several iconic music events, including performances by global artists like Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, and Keinemusik. The organizers believe this central venue will make the festival more accessible to fans from different parts of Mumbai and beyond.

Festival evolution Registration details To register, fans can visit BookMyShow. Presale for Rupay credit card holders begins on May 14, with public sale going live on May 18. Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, emphasized that every decision this year (two-day festival, theme) has been made to enhance the fan experience at the festival.

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