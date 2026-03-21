Sundeep Kishan's #SK33 is a fantasy adventure inspired by mythology

Kishan's career is on the rise

#SK33 will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, aiming for a wide audience.

The announcement comes as Kishan's career is picking up steam after hits like Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and Raayan.

He's also got projects like SK30 with Trinadha Rao Nakkina, The Family Man 3, and more lined up, making this an exciting time to follow his journey.