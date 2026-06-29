Why Suniel Shetty was initially unsure about 'Welcome to Jungle'
What's the story
Suniel Shetty, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Welcome to the Jungle, recently opened up about his initial apprehensions about signing on for the project. Speaking to Mid-Day, he admitted he was initially skeptical due to the film's massive ensemble cast. However, he eventually decided to go ahead with it after talking with producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah and director Ahmed Khan.
Project trust
My faith in Nadiadwala, Khan helped me overcome doubts: Shetty
Shetty said, "Initially, I was skeptical about doing it, as I wasn't sure whether justice could be done to so many actors." However, he added that his faith in Nadiadwala and Khan helped him overcome these doubts. "I knew the script was over-the-top, but because I was comfortable with my producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah and Ahmed, I said yes to it," he explained.
Film comparison
On comparisons with 'Tropic Thunder'
Welcome to the Jungle has drawn several comparisons with Ben Stiller's 2008 Hollywood comedy Tropic Thunder, which also features a film crew caught in a real combat situation in the jungle. However, Shetty is unfazed by these similarities. He said, "Comparisons will keep happening. What makes a difference is the writing, performances, the director's vision, and our belief that over-the-top brain rot cinema will also work."
Future endeavors
Shetty on his upcoming film, 'Hitman'
With Welcome to the Jungle now behind him, Shetty is looking forward to his next project, Hitman. The action thriller, directed by Sachin Ravi, stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. While there have been rumors about Shetty's character featuring gray shades, he remained tight-lipped about it. "I cannot say anything till the producer announces it. Grey is always good, but black never is," he said.
Star-studded lineup
About 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Directed by Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta. The film also stars Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. It was released in theaters on June 26.