Why Suniel Shetty was initially unsure about 'Welcome to Jungle'

Future endeavors

Shetty on his upcoming film, 'Hitman'

With Welcome to the Jungle now behind him, Shetty is looking forward to his next project, Hitman. The action thriller, directed by Sachin Ravi, stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. While there have been rumors about Shetty's character featuring gray shades, he remained tight-lipped about it. "I cannot say anything till the producer announces it. Grey is always good, but black never is," he said.