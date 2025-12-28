Suniel Shetty reveals he rejected ₹40cr offer to endorse tobacco
What's the story
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently revealed that he turned down a lucrative offer of ₹40 crore to endorse a tobacco product. Speaking to Peeping Moon, the actor said he refused the offer because of his personal beliefs and values. "I have been offered ₹40 crore for a tobacco ad. I looked at him and said, 'Do you think I will fall for the money? I won't.'"
Values
'Won't do anything that will leave a blemish...'
Shetty further elaborated on his decision, saying, "I probably needed that money, but no, I won't do it. It is something that I don't believe in." "I won't do anything that will leave a blemish on Ahan and Athiya. Now nobody even dares to come to me with such offers."
Personal journey
Shetty's father and post-pandemic transformation
Shetty also spoke about his father's death in 2017, which led him to take a break from acting. "Before passing away in 2017, dad was unwell from 2014, and I was looking after him. I had completely quit." He made a comeback after a few years but found it difficult initially. "When you take a gap of six-seven years...you think that you don't know your craft...that nobody knows you," he said.
Self-discovery
'Post-pandemic, I started looking at myself differently'
Shetty also shared how he underwent a transformation after the pandemic. "Post-pandemic, I started looking at myself differently. I built myself, I started training, reading and doing so many other things." "Then I got so confident about myself that I thought I didn't need validation from anyone," he concluded. The actor credited his fans and the media for keeping him relevant during his hiatus from films.