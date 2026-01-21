Sunjay Kapur's mother accuses Priya Kapur of diverting family funds

Rani Kapur, the widow of industrialist Dr. Surinder Kapur and mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur , has filed a case in the Delhi High Court against her daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev Kapur and other family members. She has accused them of plotting to illegally seize her estate and control over major Sona Group companies through a fraudulent trust structure.

Legal action Kapur seeks to declare 'RK Family Trust' unlawful In her civil suit, the octogenarian has sought a judicial declaration that the "RK Family Trust," allegedly created by a trust deed on October 26, 2017, is unlawful and void. She has also sought reliefs including winding up the trust, restoring assets, detailed accounting of funds, and permanent injunctions preventing the defendants from benefiting from the disputed trust.

Inheritance dispute Kapur claims to be sole heir of late husband's estate Kapur has claimed to be the sole heir and beneficiary of her late husband Dr. Surinder Kapur's estate. The founder and promoter of the Sona Group passed away in June 2015. His will, executed on February 6, 2013, reportedly left all his movable and immovable assets exclusively to his wife. This will was probated in January 2016 without any objections from their three children, including Sunjay.

Allegations Kapur alleges assets were transferred without her consent The suit alleges that after suffering a stroke in September 2017, Kapur became physically frail and emotionally reliant on her son Sunjay and his third wife, Sachdev Kapur. The defendants allegedly conspired to transfer her assets into the RK Family Trust without her consent. Kapur says she created two valid trusts in 2016, the Dr SK Family Trust and the MK Family Trust, where she was settlor and principal beneficiary.

Fraud claims Kapur alleges forgery and exclusion from trust benefits Kapur has alleged that the signatures on the RK Family Trust deed do not match her contemporaneous signatures. She has also claimed that the trust was created to make Sunjay the only lifetime beneficiary, with benefits going to Sachdev Kapur and her children after his death, completely excluding Kapur herself as well as her daughters and their families.