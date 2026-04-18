Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's 'Lahore 1947' to be retitled

The period drama Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol , is likely to be renamed Batwara 1947, according to reports by Mid-Day and Bollywood Hungama. A source told the latter outlet, "The makers prefer the title Batwara 1947." "In all probability, this would be the title of the film once all the stakeholders agree to it." "A clearer picture will emerge in a few weeks on this front."

Title rationale Why was the film initially titled 'Lahore 1947' Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source saying that the film's title was chosen because it is set in Lahore, Pakistan, during the time of Independence. The source said, "Lahore 1947 is based on the famous play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya." "Since the film is set in the Pakistani city and during the Independence period, the title Lahore 1947 was initially deemed suitable." "But now the makers feel that there can be a better title that's apt for the story."

Film adaptation Story of 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya' The film Lahore 1947 is an adaptation of Syed Asghar Wajahat's famous play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.﻿ The story follows a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore during the Partition, settling into a haveli left behind by a Hindu family. The old Hindu matriarch refuses to leave her ancestral home and strikes an unusual bond with the Muslim immigrants.

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