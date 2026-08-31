Sunny Deol resumes 'Antony' shoot after 'Batwara 1947'
What's the story
Sunny Deol, who recently starred in the Partition drama Batwara 1947, has now resumed shooting for his upcoming cop thriller Antony. The actor is currently filming high-octane car chase sequences as a police officer taking on a crime syndicate. He is expected to complete the Excel Entertainment production by October before moving on to Ramayana: Part 2.
Details
He has 'Baap' coming up, too
According to Mid-Day, the veteran star went back to shooting the Balaji Ganesh directorial last week in Film City.
"With action director Ravi Verma, the actor has been shooting car chase sequences," shared a source with the portal.
Apart from this actioner, Deol will star in Baap, also featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff, which is expected to release by the year-end.
Future films
Other projects in Deol's pipeline
After wrapping up Antony, Deol will move on to his next project Ramayana: Part 2. He also has Jaat 2 and Rajkumar Santoshi's next (Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega) in the pipeline.
Despite Batwara 1947 possibly having slowed down Deol's tremendous run at the box office that began with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023), Deol's career seems unaffected, with these major projects lined up.