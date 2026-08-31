Sunny Deol resumes 'Antony' shoot after 'Batwara 1947'

According to Mid-Day, the veteran star went back to shooting the Balaji Ganesh directorial last week in Film City.

"With action director Ravi Verma, the actor has been shooting car chase sequences," shared a source with the portal.

Apart from this actioner, Deol will star in Baap, also featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff, which is expected to release by the year-end.