Sunny Deol faces backlash for calling Pakistan 'mausi'
What's the story
Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Batwara 1947, actor Sunny Deol recently spoke about his views on Pakistan. During a press conference in Patna, Bihar, he quoted his father and veteran actor Dharmendra to describe Pakistan as "mausi (aunt)" while India was the mother. However, the comment didn't sit right with everyone. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and set during the India-Pakistan Partition.
What he said
'Ultimately, we are all connected'
When asked about Pakistan as a nation, Deol said, "We can't talk in terms of feelings because the entire country was one."
"Jaise papa ne kaha ki yeh meri maa hai aur woh meri mausi hai, yeh toh aap log sab acchi tarah se jante hain. Hum sab ek tarah se hain toh jude hue kahin na kahin se (Just as my father said, 'This is my mother and that's my maternal aunt.' Ultimately, we are all connected)."
Political stance
Why he doesn't engage in political discussions
Deol, who previously served as a BJP MP from Gurdaspur (2019-2024), also explained why he doesn't engage in political discussions.
He said, "Main us sab me zyada jana nahi chahta... hum actors hain, we are makers. Hum kahaaniyaan chunte hain aur kahaaniyan banate hain."
"Usko phir hum yahan vahan, usko politically nahi le ke jate hain aur na jana chahte hain. Isilye main us sabki baat hi nahi karuga."
Film's plot
More about 'Batwara 1947'
Many netizens lashed at Deol for calling Pakistan India's sister, as they felt it ignored the ongoing tensions we have had with the neighboring country.
One X user wrote, "Sad to see him becoming secular just because his movie is releasing."
For the unversed, Batwara 1947 is set in Lahore, Pakistan, and follows the lives of families who are torn apart by the chaos of India's Partition.
It stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh, among others.
Twitter Post
People accused him of not being patriotic
They do not have any patriotism, all are same. They think only about money.— Ashish Chauhan (@AshishChauhan_X) August 3, 2026
Twitter Post
Some netizens also tried to defend Deol
Regime and people are 2 different things. First understand that. His comments are unintentional. Wasn't Pak part of India before? All this hate is induced by regime to stay in power.— DER3181 (@der3181) August 3, 2026