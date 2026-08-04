Sunny Deol faces backlash for calling Pakistan 'mausi' 

When asked about Pakistan as a nation, Deol said, "We can't talk in terms of feelings because the entire country was one."

"Jaise papa ne kaha ki yeh meri maa hai aur woh meri mausi hai, yeh toh aap log sab acchi tarah se jante hain. Hum sab ek tarah se hain toh jude hue kahin na kahin se (Just as my father said, 'This is my mother and that's my maternal aunt.' Ultimately, we are all connected)."