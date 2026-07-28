'Batwara 1947' trailer: Sunny Deol bats for religious harmony
What's the story
The official trailer of the much-anticipated film Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, was released on Tuesday. Set against the backdrop of India's Partition in 1947, the movie narrates a poignant story of communal harmony and human values. The plot revolves around a Hindu woman (Shabana Azmi) who refuses to leave her ancestral home in Lahore despite the chaos surrounding her.
Trailer highlights
From celebrating independence to realizing the country will be divided
The trailer opens with Zinta and Deol, who play a Muslim couple, celebrating India's independence. However, their joy is short-lived as they realize the country will be divided into two.
After moving to Pakistan, they are allocated a large haveli previously occupied by a Hindu family. Azmi's character, presumably the matriarch of that family, continues to live there.
Amid growing communal tension around their home, Deol takes it upon himself to protect Azmi from intruders.
Dialogue delivery
Film carries forward message of communal harmony
Deol's character, when intruders barge into the home, says, "Mandir todna Islam nahi hai (Damaging temples is not in accordance with Islam)."
He also calls Azmi a mother and says she is a religion unto herself: "Har bachche ka pehla mazhab maa hota hai (Every child's first religion is their mother)."
The film also stars Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. It releases on August 14.
Film details
More about film
Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, marking a reunion with Deol after 30 years. The duo has previously delivered hits like Damini, Ghayal, and Ghatak.
The film also marks Deol's first collaboration with Aamir Khan, who serves as a producer under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.
The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
It has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with an 'A' certificate without cuts.