'Batwara 1947' trailer: Sunny Deol bats for religious harmony 

The trailer opens with Zinta and Deol, who play a Muslim couple, celebrating India's independence. However, their joy is short-lived as they realize the country will be divided into two.

After moving to Pakistan, they are allocated a large haveli previously occupied by a Hindu family. Azmi's character, presumably the matriarch of that family, continues to live there.

Amid growing communal tension around their home, Deol takes it upon himself to protect Azmi from intruders.