Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947': CBFC certificate, runtime, release date
What's the story
Sunny Deol's upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. The film is now gearing up for its scheduled theatrical release on August 14. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal, among others.
Film's theme
Here's what the film is about
As per Bollywood Hungama, the two hours, 25 minutes and 34 seconds-long film was given an 'A' or 'Adults-Only' certificate.
Batwara 1947 is based on acclaimed playwright Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
Set against the backdrop of the Partition, it explores the aftermath of post-Partition riots and emotional turmoil in the Indian subcontinent.
The story revolves around a Mohajir family that migrates to Lahore and occupies an abandoned Hindu home during this tumultuous period.
Character portrayal
Who are you watching Deol play in the film?
In Batwara 1947, Deol plays the central protagonist who is driven by courage and humanity amid widespread violence and fear.
Azmi plays an elderly woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home.
The film celebrates the bonding of these two families despite their differences, striking a positive note in a time of conflict.
Production details
Other actors involved and music details
Apart from Deol and Azmi, Batwara 1947 also stars Zinta, Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.
The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
The makers recently unveiled a new poster for the film featuring an idol of Lord Krishna against the backdrop of India's Partition in 1947.
Interestingly, the movie has secured its certification a month before release on August 14.