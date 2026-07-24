Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947': CBFC certificate, runtime, release date 

As per Bollywood Hungama, the two hours, 25 minutes and 34 seconds-long film was given an 'A' or 'Adults-Only' certificate.

Batwara 1947 is based on acclaimed playwright Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition, it explores the aftermath of post-Partition riots and emotional turmoil in the Indian subcontinent.

The story revolves around a Mohajir family that migrates to Lahore and occupies an abandoned Hindu home during this tumultuous period.