CBFC clears Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' with 0 cuts: Report
What's the story
Sunny Deol's upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947 has been granted a censor certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reportedly, without any cuts. As per ANI, the censor board asked for no deletions/cuts. The film is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, it explores the emotional aftermath of the 1947 Partition and post-Partition riots in India.
Plot details
Story of the film
The film revolves around a Mohajir (Muslim ethnic group) family that relocates to Lahore and occupies an abandoned Hindu home.
The plot centers on an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave her house, leading to conflicts with the Mohajir family.
Deol plays the lead role, embodying courage and humanity in a time of widespread violence and fear.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays a key role as an elderly woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home.
Production details
Cast and crew of the film
The film also stars Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.
The music for Batwara 1947 has been composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit.