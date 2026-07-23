CBFC clears Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' with 0 cuts: Report 

The film revolves around a Mohajir (Muslim ethnic group) family that relocates to Lahore and occupies an abandoned Hindu home.

The plot centers on an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave her house, leading to conflicts with the Mohajir family.

Deol plays the lead role, embodying courage and humanity in a time of widespread violence and fear.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays a key role as an elderly woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home.