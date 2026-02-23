Sunny-Aamir's 'Lahore 1947' to get new title soon?
What's the story
Sunny Deol's much-anticipated film Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, is reportedly considering a title change. The film, which also stars Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Shabana Azmi, is based on the famous play, Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the current title might not be the best fit for the story.
Title change talks
Makers have come up with a few options: Report
The source said, "Since the film is set in the Pakistani city and during the Independence period, the title Lahore 1947 was initially deemed suitable." "But now the makers feel that there can be a better title that is apt for the story." "Accordingly, they have come up with a few options. Another round of meeting will happen with the stakeholders, and if all are on the same page, the name of the film will undergo a change."
Release date
More about the play that 'Lahore 1947' is based on
The film's makers recently announced that it will be released on August 13, during the lucrative Independence Day week. The play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, written by Syed Asghar Wajahat in 1980, tells the story of a Muslim family migrating from Lucknow to Lahore during Partition. They are allotted a haveli vacated by a Hindu family, and an old Hindu matriarch refuses to leave her ancestral home and eventually strikes a bond with the Muslim immigrants.