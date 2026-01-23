Sunny Deol to start shooting Balaji directorial in February: Report

Production delay

Deol's commitment to 'Border 2' delayed new project

A source close to the development told mid-day that the decision to push the film's production was made to accommodate Deol's commitments in January. The insider said, "Sunny is tied up with the promotional campaign of Border 2. Rather than rushing into the shoot, the makers felt it would be best to push the project and begin with complete focus." Deol will report on set on February 10.