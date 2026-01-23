Sunny Deol to start shooting Balaji directorial in February: Report
What's the story
The much-anticipated action thriller starring Sunny Deol and directed by Balaji will finally go on floors in February 2026, reported mid-day. The film was initially scheduled to begin production in December 2025 but was delayed by nearly two months due to the promotional activities for Deol's Border 2. The upcoming project marks Deol's first collaboration with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.
Production delay
Deol's commitment to 'Border 2' delayed new project
A source close to the development told mid-day that the decision to push the film's production was made to accommodate Deol's commitments in January. The insider said, "Sunny is tied up with the promotional campaign of Border 2. Rather than rushing into the shoot, the makers felt it would be best to push the project and begin with complete focus." Deol will report on set on February 10.
Shooting schedule
'Deol has allotted bulk dates for the film'
Preparations for the film have already begun, with Balaji reportedly planning a well-organized shooting schedule. The first leg of the shoot will take place in Andheri, Mumbai. The source added, "Sunny has allotted bulk dates, and the idea is to wrap the project by summer 2026." Currently, the actor can be seen in Border 2. Deol's 2026 lineup also includes Lahore 1947 and Ramayana: Part 1.