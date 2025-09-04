Sunny Deol wraps 'Ramayan' shoot; sets Diwali 2026 release

Other upcoming projects of Deol

Deol's schedule is packed—he'll return in Border 2 on Republic Day 2026, bringing back a fan-favorite role. He's also teaming up with Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi for Lahore 1947.

And if you're into epic tales, the second part of Ramayan drops Diwali 2027 with an even bigger spotlight on Hanuman.