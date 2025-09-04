Next Article
Sunny Deol wraps 'Ramayan' shoot; sets Diwali 2026 release
Sunny Deol has wrapped shooting for his portions as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayan, which also features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan.
The movie is set for a big Diwali 2026 release, marking another high point in Deol's recent comeback after Gadar 2.
Other upcoming projects of Deol
Deol's schedule is packed—he'll return in Border 2 on Republic Day 2026, bringing back a fan-favorite role. He's also teaming up with Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi for Lahore 1947.
And if you're into epic tales, the second part of Ramayan drops Diwali 2027 with an even bigger spotlight on Hanuman.