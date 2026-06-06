'Supergirl' final trailer shows Alcock and Ridley hunting Krem

'Supergirl' trailer shows Momoa as Lobo

Get ready for epic battles: Kara uses her heat vision and faces off against alien threats in wild outer space settings.

The trailer also highlights her friendship with Ruthye, a peek at her first superhero suit, and even a cameo from Superman (David Corenswet).

Plus, Jason Momoa makes his debut as Lobo.

With James Gunn producing and a $175 million budget behind it, this one's set to be a big summer event.