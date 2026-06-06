'Supergirl' final trailer shows Alcock and Ridley hunting Krem
Entertainment
The final Supergirl trailer is here, and it's packed with cosmic action.
Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El, teaming up with Ruthye (Eve Ridley) to hunt down the villainous pirate Krem.
Inspired by the Woman of Tomorrow comics, the movie lands in theaters June 26, 2026.
'Supergirl' trailer shows Momoa as Lobo
Get ready for epic battles: Kara uses her heat vision and faces off against alien threats in wild outer space settings.
The trailer also highlights her friendship with Ruthye, a peek at her first superhero suit, and even a cameo from Superman (David Corenswet).
Plus, Jason Momoa makes his debut as Lobo.
With James Gunn producing and a $175 million budget behind it, this one's set to be a big summer event.