'Ishqbaaaz' star Surbhi Chandna to produce serial with Balaji Telefilms
What's the story
Television actor Surbhi Chandna, known for shows like Ishqbaaaz and Naagin 5, is venturing into production. She has launched a production house named Feel Good Studios with her husband Karan Sharma. The duo will now co-produce a new daily soap with Balaji Telefilms, reported Variety India. The formal announcement of the collaboration will reportedly be made in April.
Show details
It'll be 'a family drama with the backdrop of cooking'
The upcoming show will premiere on Balaji Telefilms Digital, the production house's YouTube channel. A source said that the series will be a family drama with a cooking backdrop. "It is going to be a family drama with the backdrop of cooking," they said, adding that it would feature "a strong love story with lots of comedy."
Past collaboration
Chandna's previous collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor
Chandna has previously collaborated with Ektaa Kapoor on Naagin 5, which starred Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. Although the show was a digital hit, it did not perform well on TV. Chandna is best known for her role as Anika in Ishqbaaaz, which was hugely popular on both television and digital platforms. She has also produced a few music videos under their banner so far.