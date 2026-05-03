Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti reuniting for romantic series?

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, who last appeared together in Qubool Hai 2.0, are reportedly reuniting for a new project. The fan-favorite actors will star in an OTT romantic series, according to a report by Mid Day. The duo has already begun shooting for this series in Mumbai .

Off-screen bond 'Surbhi has been shooting since April' The report further states that Grover and Jyoti, who are friends in real life, have always discussed working together on "something special." They have finally found a romantic series to collaborate on. "Surbhi has been shooting since April," a source told the outlet. "Surbhi loved the story, which she also believes will be a treat for her fans, who love seeing her in romances."

Past projects Grover, Jyoti's previous collaborations Grover and Jyoti first worked together on Qubool Hai, which premiered on Zee TV in 2012. Six years after their show ended, they returned as Asad and Zoya in Qubool Hai 2.0 in 2021, a 10-episode series on ZEE5. However, it's not yet known if their upcoming project will be a miniseries or a multi-season show.

Advertisement