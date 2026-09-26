Suresh 'Dorothy' nets 69L in Tamil Nadu by Friday evening
Entertainment
Keerthy Suresh's new film Dorothy, Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy got off to a solid start, pulling in ₹69 lakh by Friday evening across Tamil Nadu.
With 555 shows and audience turnout growing from morning to afternoon, it looks like word of mouth is catching on.
'Dorothy' set in 1990s caste tensions
Set in the 1990s and touching on caste-related tensions, Dorothy follows two friends whose lives are shaken up when Dorothy enters the picture.
Keerthy leads as Dorothy, with Sananth portraying Subbu, while Rishikanth appears as Karthi.
Karthik Subbaraj called this his most emotional project yet, sharing that it brought back memories of releasing his very first film.