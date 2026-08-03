What drew Suriya to Venky Atluri's 'Vishwanath & Sons'
What's the story
Actor Suriya recently expressed his belief that his upcoming film Vishwanath & Sons will provide him a "new identity." At the audio launch event in Coimbatore on Sunday, he revealed that he was extremely satisfied with the final product after watching it. The movie is directed by Venky Atluri and is set to release on August 14.
Director's praise
Suriya praised Atluri's past work
Suriya also praised Atluri, saying that the director had always wanted to work with him.
"Venky Atluri said that he manifested working with me. I think I was the one who manifested. I loved your film Lucky Bhaskar," he said.
He added, "Different directors have given me different identities. For me, Vishwanath and Sons will be another new identity."
Film's essence
Relationships are at the core of the movie
Suriya further lauded the film's portrayal of relationships, especially the three women characters written by Atluri.
He said, "I have so much respect for his writing. There are three women characters in this film, and he has written those characters so beautifully."
"This film will talk beautifully about relationships. When you watch this film, you will have a smile on your lips all through."
Film's genre
A wholesome entertainer, says Suriya
Suriya went on to describe Vishwanath & Sons as a "wholesome entertainer."
He said, "This film will talk about family, romance, there will be comedy throughout, and the elevation that the hero's character receives will not come down at all."
The movie also stars Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, and Radhika Sarathkumar.
It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.
Crew details
Everything to know about the drama
The film's music is composed by National Award winner G. V. Prakash Kumar, while Nimish Ravi has handled the cinematography.
The editing is done by Navin Nooli and the production design is by Banglan.
Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in the action drama Karuppu.