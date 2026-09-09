Suriya teaser for 'Scene' reveals offbeat cop November 6th 2026
The teaser for Suriya's 47th film, Scene, is out now and it's got everyone talking.
Directed by Jithu Madhavan (of Aavesham fame), the film hits theaters this Deepavali on November 6.
This time, Suriya plays a police officer whose methods are anything but ordinary:
Suriya teased fans with "Hi Dear All, Here's a glimpse into Scene. In cinemas from 6th Nov 2026. #Deepavali2026."
Nazim teams with Suriya 1st time
In the teaser, Suriya strolls into a crime scene and casually asks, "Who killed whom?" (making it clear his detective style is pretty offbeat).
One character calls him a "psycho," while a prison warden notes how suspects act weird around him, adding to his mysterious vibe.
The film also stars Nazriya Nazim in her first team-up with Suriya, plus Naslen, John Vijay, Anandraj, and Lal.
Fun fact: this will be Suriya's third movie release of 2026!