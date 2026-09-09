Suriya teaser for 'Scene' reveals offbeat cop November 6th 2026

In the teaser, Suriya strolls into a crime scene and casually asks, "Who killed whom?" (making it clear his detective style is pretty offbeat).

One character calls him a "psycho," while a prison warden notes how suspects act weird around him, adding to his mysterious vibe.

The film also stars Nazriya Nazim in her first team-up with Suriya, plus Naslen, John Vijay, Anandraj, and Lal.

Fun fact: this will be Suriya's third movie release of 2026!