Suriya's 'Karuppu' collects 191cr in Tamil Nadu theatrical run
Entertainment
Suriya's action-packed Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, has finished its theatrical run in Tamil Nadu with an impressive ₹191 crore.
Released on May 15, the film saw steady box office growth week after week, starting strong at ₹60 crore in just three days and keeping audiences hooked even after its June 12 OTT release.
While it didn't quite hit the ₹200 crore milestone, it's still one of the biggest Tamil hits this year.
'Karuppu' signals actor Suriya comeback
Karuppu managed to outdo Suriya's earlier hits like 7am Arivu and Singam II at the box office but fell just short of topping his all-time records set by Singam and Soorarai Pottru.
Still, for fans and moviegoers, it marks a major comeback for Suriya on the big screen.