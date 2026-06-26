Suriya's 'Karuppu' collects 191cr in Tamil Nadu theatrical run Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Suriya's action-packed Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, has finished its theatrical run in Tamil Nadu with an impressive ₹191 crore.

Released on May 15, the film saw steady box office growth week after week, starting strong at ₹60 crore in just three days and keeping audiences hooked even after its June 12 OTT release.

While it didn't quite hit the ₹200 crore milestone, it's still one of the biggest Tamil hits this year.