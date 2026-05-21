Suriya's 'Karuppu' earns ₹207cr worldwide as Jyotika lauds finale Entertainment May 21, 2026

Suriya's new film Karuppu is smashing box office records, pulling in ₹207 crore worldwide and becoming his biggest hit yet.

On a recent YouTube chat, Jyotika spoke up for the movie, saying it isn't just another commercial film, "It has its own soul."

She also highlighted Suriya's performance in the final scenes, calling it "But the last 10 minutes of the film, I mean, Suriya's really performed brilliantly."