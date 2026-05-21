Suriya's 'Karuppu' earns ₹207cr worldwide as Jyotika lauds finale
Suriya's new film Karuppu is smashing box office records, pulling in ₹207 crore worldwide and becoming his biggest hit yet.
On a recent YouTube chat, Jyotika spoke up for the movie, saying it isn't just another commercial film, "It has its own soul."
She also highlighted Suriya's performance in the final scenes, calling it "But the last 10 minutes of the film, I mean, Suriya's really performed brilliantly."
'Karuppu' marks actor Suriya's comeback
Even with mixed reviews from critics, Karuppu has outperformed Suriya's previous top earner Singam 2.
This marks a real comeback for him after some ups and downs; he had streaming hits like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, but also faced setbacks with Kanguva and Retro.
Up next, Suriya will star in Vishwanath & Sons and a Jithu Madhavan project.
Meanwhile, Jyotika returns to screens soon with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's System on Prime Video on May 22.