Suriya's 'Mounam Pesiyadhe,' Madhavan's 'Minnale' returning to theaters
Entertainment
Two beloved Tamil films—Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002) starring Suriya and Trisha, and Minnale (2001) with Madhavan—are returning to cinemas on February 13, 2026.
Both movies are classics, known for their memorable love stories and iconic soundtracks.
Both films will hit theaters on February 13
The films are set to re-release in theaters on February 13, with Ganesh Raghu of Aparajeeth Films re-releasing Mounam Pesiyadhe.
Perfect opportunity for fans ahead of Valentine's Day
This is a chance for new fans to experience these hits on the big screen, while longtime viewers get to relive some nostalgia just in time for Valentine's Day.