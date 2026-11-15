Suriya's 'Scene' reaches ₹127.2cr after ₹9.5cr Saturday at box office
Suriya's latest film, Scene, is on fire at the box office. After pulling in ₹9.5 crore this past Saturday, its total earnings have soared to ₹127.2 crore since its November 6 release.
Despite tough competition from other films, Scene keeps gaining momentum and is now closing in on the big ₹150 crore milestone.
'Scene' centers on visually impaired DSP
Blending action and comedy, Scene follows a visually-impaired DSP who is asked to reopen an incomplete case with the help of a team that is anything but easy to handle.
The movie stars Suriya alongside Naslen (making his Tamil debut), Nazriya Nazim, Anandaraj, and Lal.
Directed by Jithu Madhavan and backed by 2D Entertainment and Zhagaram Studios, the film's catchy music by Sushin Shyam and strong performances have really connected with audiences.