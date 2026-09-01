Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' nears ₹200cr at ₹198cr worldwide
Entertainment
Suriya's movie, Vishwanath & Sons, is just shy of the ₹200 crore milestone, pulling in ₹198 crore worldwide as of today.
Most of that came from India (₹134.75 crore), with international audiences adding another ₹63.25 crore, pretty impressive for a regional film.
Telugu ₹57cr boosts 'Vishwanath & Sons'
The Telugu-speaking regions really showed up, contributing ₹57 crore and keeping the film's momentum strong into its third week.
Tamil Nadu wasn't far behind with ₹52.5 crore, while Karnataka and Kerala chipped in ₹16 crore and ₹7.75 crore respectively.
All this regional love has pushed the film right to the edge of that coveted box office club.