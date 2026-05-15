Sutaria debuts on 79th Cannes red carpet in ivory Westwood
Entertainment
Tara Sutaria made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, turning heads at the Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation.
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Tara channeled vintage Hollywood vibes in an ivory Vivienne Westwood gown, complete with a corseted bodice, soft draping, and sparkling diamond-and-emerald Messika jewelry.
Sutaria channels 'Toxic' character Rebecca
Before the gala, Tara rocked two more retro-inspired outfits: a black-and-white midi dress by Helsa and an off-shoulder corset look by Rhea Costa.
Both paid tribute to Rebecca, her character in the upcoming film Toxic, blending classic cinema style with a personal touch.