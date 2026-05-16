Sutherland cancels US tour over low ticket sales, promises refunds
Entertainment
Kiefer Sutherland, known for 24 and Designated Survivor, just canceled his US tour because ticket sales were really low.
He shared on Instagram that it wouldn't be fair to fans or venues to play to half-empty rooms, and promised refunds for everyone who bought tickets.
He's hoping to reschedule the US shows when the timing is better.
Sutherland wrapped European tour for 'Grey'
This news comes right after he wrapped up a successful European tour for his latest album, Grey. The album is more personal than his earlier work, with songs like Simpler Time bringing up feelings of nostalgia.
Alongside acting, Sutherland has been building a solid music career over the last several years since his debut album Down in a Hole.