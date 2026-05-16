Sutherland cancels US tour over low ticket sales, promises refunds Entertainment May 16, 2026

Kiefer Sutherland, known for 24 and Designated Survivor, just canceled his US tour because ticket sales were really low.

He shared on Instagram that it wouldn't be fair to fans or venues to play to half-empty rooms, and promised refunds for everyone who bought tickets.

He's hoping to reschedule the US shows when the timing is better.