Is Swara Bhasker planning political career? Actor reveals 

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker , known for films like Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding, recently opened up about her reluctance to join politics. The actor, who is married to politician Fahad Ahmad, told DNA India that she doesn't see any personal benefit in entering the political sphere. "Of course, it has no perks. I never had such a special interest in politics," she said.

Expanded view Bhasker's broader understanding of politics Bhasker also shared her definition of politics, which she believes goes beyond just seeking power or positions. "Politics also involves political awareness building, advocacy, raising issues, raising voices for those issues, protesting," she said. Despite this broader understanding, Bhasker still doesn't feel drawn to traditional political roles.

Campaign involvement 'After that experience, I realized that politics is difficult' Bhasker also revealed that she was heavily involved in Ahmad's election campaigns. "I did all kinds of work for Fahad's campaign. So after that experience, I realized that politics is difficult," she said. She admitted that her personality might not be suited for the political arena and humorously added, "If I enter politics, I will create controversies daily."