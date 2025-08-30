Is Swara Bhasker planning political career? Actor reveals
What's the story
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, known for films like Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding, recently opened up about her reluctance to join politics. The actor, who is married to politician Fahad Ahmad, told DNA India that she doesn't see any personal benefit in entering the political sphere. "Of course, it has no perks. I never had such a special interest in politics," she said.
Expanded view
Bhasker's broader understanding of politics
Bhasker also shared her definition of politics, which she believes goes beyond just seeking power or positions. "Politics also involves political awareness building, advocacy, raising issues, raising voices for those issues, protesting," she said. Despite this broader understanding, Bhasker still doesn't feel drawn to traditional political roles.
Campaign involvement
'After that experience, I realized that politics is difficult'
Bhasker also revealed that she was heavily involved in Ahmad's election campaigns. "I did all kinds of work for Fahad's campaign. So after that experience, I realized that politics is difficult," she said. She admitted that her personality might not be suited for the political arena and humorously added, "If I enter politics, I will create controversies daily."
Self-doubt
'A good leader should have that quality'
The actor also expressed self-doubt about her suitability for politics. "I don't feel that I have that patience for politics." "Neelkanth is the one who swallowed poison...as it is said about [Lord Shiva] that he swallowed poison and kept it in his throat," she said. "A good leader should have that quality, and I don't have that. This is very difficult. I doubt it is my thing."