'Swayambhu' directed by Krishnamachari starring Siddhartha to release summer 2026
Entertainment
Swayambhu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and starring Nikhil Siddhartha, is hitting theaters in summer 2026.
Inspired by real events, the film is set in India's golden age and dives into themes of courage, culture, and tradition, plus some cool historical touches like Sengol.
'Swayambhu' follows unsung ancient Indian hero
The story follows an ancient Indian hero who helped shape India as a cultural and trade powerhouse, even though he wasn't a king.
The team spent years researching to keep things authentic, with cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar.
Shot across 170 days and produced by Pixel Studios, Swayambhu aims to shine a light on an unsung chapter of Indian history.