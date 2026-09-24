Swift releases 13 seconds 'Patient Zero' teaser before MTV VMAs
Entertainment
Taylor Swift just dropped a 13-second teaser for her new single "Patient Zero," featuring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, with stunning visuals by Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki.
The quick shots, like Swift washing her hands and a black rose, have fans buzzing with theories.
The full video lands at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 27, while the single is released on September 25.
Swift expands album dropping September 25
"Patient Zero" is also part of an expanded album, "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore," dropping September 25 with three more fresh tracks: "Pink Clouding," "Babylon," and "Cleveland!"
Swift teamed up with Max Martin and Shellback in Sweden to create these as a thank-you to fans.