Swift releases 'Cleveland!' from 'The Life of a Showgirl' expansion
Taylor Swift just dropped "Cleveland!," a fresh track from her latest album expansion, "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore."
The song is a sweet shoutout to her husband Travis Kelce's hometown, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and even includes nods to their July 3 wedding and Cleveland Heights.
Swift expansion and Kelce Guardians stake
Swift announced the expanded edition earlier this week, featuring new songs like "Patient Zero."
The timing lines up with Kelce purchasing a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, making his hometown ties even stronger.
Even the Cleveland Cavaliers joined in with a social media tribute to the couple.
Plus, keep an eye out for Swift's star-studded music video (with Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell) premiering at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 27, another big moment celebrating both her music and their Cleveland story.