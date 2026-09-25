Swift releases 'Cleveland!' from 'The Life of a Showgirl' expansion

Swift announced the expanded edition earlier this week, featuring new songs like "Patient Zero."

The timing lines up with Kelce purchasing a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, making his hometown ties even stronger.

Even the Cleveland Cavaliers joined in with a social media tribute to the couple.

Plus, keep an eye out for Swift's star-studded music video (with Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell) premiering at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 27, another big moment celebrating both her music and their Cleveland story.