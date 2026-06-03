Swift returns with new 'Toy Story 5' song June 5
Entertainment
Taylor Swift is making a comeback with "I Knew It, I Knew You," her first new song since 2025. The track is for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and the single artwork features her rocking natural curls, a nod to her early days.
The song drops June 5, just ahead of the movie's release on June 19.
Swift wrote song after early screening
Swift wrote the song right after an early screening of Toy Story 5, sharing how much she connects with its characters from childhood. She teamed up again with Jack Antonoff for this track.
Fans can pre-order it on her official site, where a countdown and Jessie from Toy Story are featured in the promo.