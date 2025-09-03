Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun 'casually hooking up': Report

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney (27) and music executive Scooter Braun (44) are "casually hooking up," according to a report by People. The news comes months after Sweeney's split from her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino . Sweeney and Braun were first linked in June when they were seen together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez 's wedding in Venice, Italy.

Relationship details 'Everything is casual' between Sweeney and Braun Sources told People that Sweeney and Braun are "casually hooking up." One source said, "Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard." This speculation was fueled by a TikTok video showing the two walking in Venice with model Amelie Tremblay. Before dating Braun, Sweeney was engaged to producer Davino (42) from 2022 until earlier this year.

Career priorities Sweeney's split from Davino Sweeney and Davino first sparked dating rumors in 2018 and got engaged in 2022. However, the actor called off their wedding in March after months of split rumors. A source told People at the time that Sweeney was focused on her career, saying, "She is in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago."

Family details Who is Scooter Braun? Braun was previously married to health activist Yael Cohen (38), tying the knot in 2014. The couple divorced in 2021 and finalized their divorce the following year. They share three children: sons Jagger (10) and Levi (8), and daughter Hart (6). Despite their split, Braun has spoken fondly of Cohen, referring to her as one of his "best friends" and saying they talk "every day."