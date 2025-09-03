'Knives Out 3' to release in theaters before Netflix premiere

The much-awaited thriller, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, starring James Bond actor Daniel Craig , will be released on the big screen before its Netflix debut. The film is the third installment of the popular Knives Out franchise by Rian Johnson. Netflix has announced a two-week theatrical release for the movie in November.

Streaming details 'Wake Up Dead Man' will stream on Netflix on... After its two-week theatrical run, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be available for streaming on Netflix. The official X handle of Netflix announced the news with a post that read, "Not all secrets can stay buried." "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is in select theaters November 26 and on Netflix December 12."

Twitter Post See the first poster here Not all secrets can stay buried.



Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is in select theaters November 26 and on Netflix December 12. pic.twitter.com/D1e88r7UwI — Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2025

Character reprise Plot of 'Knives Out 3' In the third installment of the Knives Out series, Craig will reprise his role as private investigator Benoit Blanc. This time, Blanc is on a mission to solve "the most dangerous case yet." The plot thickens as he teams up with local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to uncover the truth behind a "sudden and seemingly impossible murder," reported Radio Times.