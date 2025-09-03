'Knives Out 3' to release in theaters before Netflix premiere
What's the story
The much-awaited thriller, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, starring James Bond actor Daniel Craig, will be released on the big screen before its Netflix debut. The film is the third installment of the popular Knives Out franchise by Rian Johnson. Netflix has announced a two-week theatrical release for the movie in November.
Streaming details
'Wake Up Dead Man' will stream on Netflix on...
After its two-week theatrical run, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be available for streaming on Netflix. The official X handle of Netflix announced the news with a post that read, "Not all secrets can stay buried." "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is in select theaters November 26 and on Netflix December 12."
Twitter Post
See the first poster here
Not all secrets can stay buried.— Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2025
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is in select theaters November 26 and on Netflix December 12. pic.twitter.com/D1e88r7UwI
Character reprise
Plot of 'Knives Out 3'
In the third installment of the Knives Out series, Craig will reprise his role as private investigator Benoit Blanc. This time, Blanc is on a mission to solve "the most dangerous case yet." The plot thickens as he teams up with local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to uncover the truth behind a "sudden and seemingly impossible murder," reported Radio Times.
Cast details
Meet the cast of 'Knives Out 3'
The film also features Josh O'Connor as young priest Jud Duplenticy, assigned to assist Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (played by Josh Brolin). Other notable cast members include Glenn Close, Thomas Haden Church, Kerry Washington, Daryl McCormack, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, and Cailee Spaeny. The official synopsis hints at a gothic murder mystery with the characters peering into a grave on the new poster.