Next Article
Box office buzz: 'The Bengal Files' collects ₹19.89 lakh
Vivek Agnihotri's new film, The Bengal Files, has already pulled in ₹19.89 lakh from advance bookings ahead of its September 5 release.
Starring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher, this drama dives into the Noakhali riots of 1946 and sheds light on important historical events.
'The Bengal Files' vs 'Baaghi 4'
Out of the total bookings, ₹4.81 lakh comes from early ticket sales while block seat reservations add another ₹15.05 lakh.
The film is releasing alongside Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4—so while Baaghi 4 brings action for younger crowds, The Bengal Files is set to attract viewers looking for deeper stories and real-life history on screen.