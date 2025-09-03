'People We Meet on Vacation': Netflix drops dreamy first-look pictures

Netflix is all set to release the film adaptation of Emily Henry's popular novel People We Meet on Vacation on January 9, 2026. The story revolves around two best friends, Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth), who have been inseparable for a decade despite living in different cities, and only meet for summer vacations. Their friendship is tested when they start questioning if their bond could be something more.

Casting insights Casting the characters was a challenge for Henry Henry, the author of the original novel, shared her anxiety about casting these characters. However, she told Tudum that she is confident readers will fall in love with Poppy and Alex. "I truly could not feel more confident that my readers and then so many more people who don't even know about the book are going to completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex," she said.

Directorial vision Director Brett Haley opened up about preserving the story's essence Brett Haley, the director of People We Meet on Vacation, stressed that the essence of the film lies in Poppy and Alex's relationship. He said, "What mattered most was preserving the heart of the story: The relationship between Poppy and Alex." "Their love story is the spine of the book, and it had to be the spine of the film."

Supporting roles Supporting cast and production details The film also features a stellar supporting cast including Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, Alice Lee, Alan Ruck, and Molly Shannon. The movie is produced by Sony Pictures's 3000 Pictures, which has previously worked on projects like Where the Crawdads Sing and Lady Chatterley's Lover.