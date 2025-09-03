Kalabhavan Navas's family denies viral insurance payout news
After Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas's passing last month, his family is clearing the air about a viral rumor—they did not receive a ₹26 lakh insurance payout.
His brothers, Niyas and Nizam Backer, said no such payment was made and that payments for his film work are still pending.
Navas was found dead in his Kochi hotel room on August 2, 2024.
Brothers urge people not to fall for hoax
Niyas Backer described the fake insurance news as "a huge betrayal," saying it's only made things harder for them and could hold up actual dues.
Nizam flagged the misleading card online, pointing out it had no official seals and urging people not to fall for it.
Both brothers shared how tough it's been dealing with rumors while grieving.
Navas's career in brief
Navas started out performing mimicry with the Kalabhavan troupe before making his film debut in 1995's Chaithanyam.
He went on to appear in popular films like Hitler Brothers, Junior Mandrake, Mattupetti Machan, and most recently Detective Ujjwalan.