Punjab floods: Bollywood, Punjabi celebrities extend support for relief efforts
Punjab is dealing with major floods after relentless monsoon rains, leaving over 1,000 villages affected and more than 61,000 hectares of farmland submerged.
Gurdaspur, Fazilka, and Amritsar are hit hardest, with many families forced to leave their homes.
As the situation unfolds, celebrities from Bollywood and the Punjabi music scene are pitching in to support relief efforts.
Here's how the celebrities are helping
Karan Johar shared helpline numbers on Instagram and urged everyone to spread only verified info. Sonu Sood launched a special helpline through his charity foundation for affected families.
Sidharth Malhotra sent heartfelt prayers on X (formerly Twitter), while Ananya Panday has been amplifying key helplines online.
Stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal have also promised help for their home state as rescue operations continue across Punjab.