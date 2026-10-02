Ex-Big Bang member T.O.P and actor Nana confirm they're dating!
What's the story
Former Big Bang member T.O.P (Choi Seung-hyun) and actor Nana have confirmed their romantic relationship, reported Korean news agency Yonhap. The confirmation came from both of their agencies on Friday. "The two first became acquainted while filming the music video and grew closer, and began a romantic relationship around June," said Topspot Pictures, T.O.P's agency.
Agency statements
They came close after co-starring in MV
Nana's agency, Sublime, also confirmed the relationship. They said, "They formed a connection through the music video filming and are currently in a good relationship."
Nana appeared alongside T.O.P in the music video for Studio54, the lead track of his solo debut album Another Dimension released in April.
Career highlights
Careers of T.O.P and Nana
T.O.P debuted as a member of the K-pop mega group Big Bang in 2006, later pursuing a career in singing and acting. He left the group in 2023 due to controversies regarding his past marijuana use.
He returned to the screen with Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 (2021-2025).
Nana, on the other hand, debuted as a member of After School in 2009 before leaving the group in 2015 to focus on her acting career.