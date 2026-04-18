Tabu buys new apartment in Mumbai for ₹10cr

Bollywood actor Tabu has bought a new apartment in Mumbai 's Versova area for ₹10 crore, according to Hindustan Times. The 2,153 sq ft apartment is part of the Godrej Skyshore project and comes with two car parking spaces. The purchase was registered on March 26, 2026, with a stamp duty of ₹5.24 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 paid as per the sale deed documents accessed by Liases Foras.

Project details About the Godrej Skyshore project The Godrej Skyshore project is spread across a land area of over 27,000 sq ft. It comprises two towers, Tower A and Tower B, with five basements, plus ground and 24 floors each. The project has a total of 126 residential units. The actor's apartment also features a balcony of around 127 sq ft.

Location advantage About Versova and its real estate market Versova, situated in Mumbai's western suburbs, is a popular residential micro-market due to its proximity to major commercial and entertainment hubs. The area is well-connected by transport infrastructure, such as the Metro and offers easy access to key business districts. Many major Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, live in areas like Versova, Lokhandwala, Khar, Juhu, and Bandra.

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