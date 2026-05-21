'Taiwan Travelogue' wins this year's International Booker Prize for translation
Entertainment
Big news for book lovers: Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi has taken home this year's International Booker Prize, which highlights top fiction in translation.
The novel first fooled readers into thinking it was a real memoir by a Japanese traveler exploring Taiwan during its colonial era (1895-1945), but it's actually a clever mix of romance and sharp commentary on history and identity.
Yang pen name for twin sisters
Yang Shuang-zi is actually a pen name for twin sisters, making the win especially meaningful since one sister passed away in 2015.
Translator Lin King, who also gets one-half of the £50,000 prize, added her own notes to the novel, making it an even richer blend of fiction and historical reflection.